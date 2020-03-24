George Quaye Urges Akufo-Addo To Lock Down Ghana?

George Quaye and President Nana Akufo-Addo

Showbiz personality and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Image Bureau, George Quaye, has suggested to President Akufo-Addo the need to lock down the country before it’s too late to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Ghana has since recorded 24 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with one death involving a Lebanese national. A lot of Ghanaians are getting scared over the increased numbers.

George Quaye, in a long Facebook post on Sunday, commended the President for his efforts so far to curb the virus and further raised questions about a lockdown.

“But the next couple of days if not weeks are going to be the most challenging, Sir. The numbers are rising and if what’s happened and still happening in other counties is anything to go by, then we know the normal protocols spelt out in your earlier addresses may not be enough, Sir,” he wrote.

“God knows I don’t want us to be locked down. But if that is what could save us from what’s already here and could get worse, then why wait to do it when it could be too late?” he questioned.

“I only worry because I see countries that are better resourced in almost everything than us struggle with this thing. I see them bury their citizens in scary large numbers. I worry, Sir.

“Mr. President, I don’t know if my family and I can survive a lockdown. But I do know for sure that if this thing gets out of control, we will definitely not survive. So I ask in all humility Sir, by not locking us down now, are we giving tomorrow the best possible chance? Thank you, Sir. God bless you and God bless our homeland Ghana!”

The world is currently struggling to contain the pandemic. More than 13,000 have already been killed in Italy, USA, China, among others, by the virus. Ghana is hoping not to get there.

By Francis Addo