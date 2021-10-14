German Artist On Show At Science Museum

Tillmans in a pose with Akosua Buckman, Director of the Science Museum

Acclaimed German photographer, Wolfgang Tillmans, has stated that he approaches all exhibitions with the utmost respect and dedication since he cannot predict reactions from viewers in different countries.

Addressing the media at the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra where his works are on display, he said he perceives the acceptance of the fragility that defines us as individuals and our interpersonal relationships as a strength.

He stated that he employs the use of failures, ruptures and fragility as an impetus to develop new processes while pointing to the imperfect nature of our lives alongside revelations of unsuspected perspectives on life’s materiality.

Undeniably, Tillmans’s artistic work is grounded on an irrepressible curiosity, intensive preparatory research and continual engagement with the technical and aesthetic potential of the medium of photography. His visual language is characterised by a close observation that opens up a deeply humane approach to our surroundings. Indeed, familiarity, empathy, friendship, community and closeness can be seen and felt in his pictures, which have been exhibited in diverse countries.

The exhibition presents the multifaceted art of Wolfgang Tillmans and shows about 200 works from the years 1986 to 2018. It includes large-format prints, smaller photographic prints, sculptural objects, table installations, video projections and publication projects.

Organised and supported by Institut für Auslandsbeziehungen (Ifa Germany) and Goethe-Institut-Ghana, the show ends on Sunday, November 14, 2021.