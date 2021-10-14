The LGBTQ+ Inquisition

“Even as a star, the word (queer) describes those that exist outside of what society mandates”

-Steven Z. Patton

THE UNIVERSAL DECLARATION of Human Rights (UDHR) is a landmark document in the history of mankind signed by the UN General Assembly in Paris on 10th December, 1948 (General Assembly Resolution 217 A). It sets out fundamental human rights which one to be universally protected. “…whereas disregard and contempt for human right resulted in barbarous acts.

The document has 30 articles, Article 12 of which reads: “No one shall be subjected to arbitrary interference with his privacy, family, home or correspondence, nor to attacks upon his honour and reputation”. Ghana’s 1992 Constitution has incorporated many of the provisions of this Declaration, and Article 12 (2) says: “Every person in Ghana, whatever his race, place of origin, political opinion, colour, religion, creed or gender shall be entitled to the fundamental human rights and freedoms of the individual contained in this Chapter but subject to respect for the rights and freedoms of other and for the public”.

Ghanaian society has its set of norms, besides the customary law, and the people of Ghana have lived in obedience to these norms over time. Quite recently, there has been a deluge of activities which used to be alien to our norms and practices – and crowning it is the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Tansgender, Quuer, Intersex, Plus (LGBTQI+). The practitioners of this practice subtly infiltrated the Ghanaian society, and even attempted to open an office – which was forcibly closed down. In order to stem the proliferation of these gay rights. Parliament proposed a bill, “Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian family Values Bill” sponsored by Samuel Nettey George and six others, one of whom was an NPP Parliamentarian, Rev. Ntim Fordjour, the Deputy Minister of Education. Some people sent their memoranda on the subject.

It was in this regard that some eighteen intellectuals and professionals sent their memorandum to Parliament to challenge the “anti-gay” legislation led by Akoto-Ampaw a partner of Akufo Addo, Prempeh and Co who played a lead role in the Presidential Election Petition of 2012 and 2020. Others included: Prof. Kofi Gyimah-Boadi, Dr. Rose Kutin-Mensah, Prof. Henry Kwasi Prempeh, Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo. Prof. Raymond Atuguba the petitioners countered the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill by arguing that “the proposers of this far – reaching claim (a threat to the Ghanaian family unit and family values) have not provided any data or evidence to suggest that there is such a threat, beyond a resort to some dogmatic religious tenets and so-called Ghanaian family value”. They further argued that: “Christ’s message was that we should love our neighbor and not be judgmental and promote the hate and bigotry that many self-styled Christians exhibit and seek to impose on Ghanaian society. They stressed that Ghana was a secular democracy underlined by Article 18 of the 1992 Constitution and “not a theocratic monarchy or chiefdom”. They referred to the Supreme Court case of the “NPP v IGP” of November, 1992 which endorsed the right of the people to assemble and demonstrate against the Public Order Decree 1972. Was it sophistry, “Book-long” or “too-knownism”?

Ghanaians believe in titles: Professor, Doctor, Lawyer, Engineer, they do not query how the professorship, doctorate, et cetera were acquired, and in what discipline, and the “topic” for the thesis. Where do “gay rights” synchronize with human rights”? Should “human rights” be a free-for-all, so that there is no need for guidance.”

Nonsense, foolish, stupid… are vulgar or pejorative words, impolite and “unprintable” and they are unfit to be printed. But, unfortunately, ever since the lecturers/ professors memo became public, those “against” have used “nonsense” to describe the action! Dr. Archibald Gyasi, the coordinator for an NPP group in Ashanti remarked about Akoto Ampaw: “held him in high esteem but lost respect for him the very moment I heard him make these remarks in favour of LGBTQI+ grouping”. He added: “These people are over 70, 80 years and about to die but have gone for money from some people to come and promote gay here”. Gyasi was just short of saying, like Festus: “Paul, thou art beside thyself, much learning doth make thee mad” (Acts 26:24). But Prof. Kwasi Ansu-Kyeremeh, now a traditional ruler, jumps to the rescue of the group. “It’s actually laughable Akoto Ampaw (shey-shey), Kwame Karikari and Takyiwaa Manuh would be promoting any agenda for money… (their) names go back years regarding integrity in the struggle for citizens’ rights…”

Obiri Boahen laments: “The practice of gayism and lesbianism is embarrassing, insulting and nauseating…” and would have wished many more NPP members had openly denounced it. Jacob Osei Yeboah fills the gap, saying the passage of the Bill would fulfill Barack Obama’s prediction that Ghana will be among the nations that will shape the 21st century. He described the memorandum by Akoto Ampaw and Co as: “… a textbook case of cognitive dissonance that completely deviates from the topic at hand…”

Sodom and Gomorrah (Genesis 19) maybe distant in time and space, but what happened to the inhabitants there – the cities were destroyed for the citizens’ immorality. In Leviticus 18 and 20, we are urged: “Do not lie with a man as one lies with a woman”. In 1 Timothy 1:10, we are reminded that “neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men… shall inherit the kingdom of God” and Romans 1:26 reminds us: “… men committed shameful acts with other men.” Are these simply religious pedagogy? They will sound pleasing to the ear of the religious groups who say” the practice (homosexuality) is an abomination”. Are “gay-rights” equivalent to human “human rights”? Dr. Afari Gyan opines: “I don’t think same-sex marriage can be justified on grounds of human rights… to say that something is a human right is to say that it is good for every human being to have it, because it improves the quality and dignity of the human species”. Dormahene Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu sticks his neck out: “I am a judge, but if there is something that will destroy our culture and society I’ll not support it, and I don’t think as a country we should tolerate it”. Culture, society, community, family… and their traditional norms. Samuel Nettey George stresses: “We need to protect our children who are being targeted by these LGBTQI+ people who are making them believe that this is a new way of life”. Do you watch the “New Superman”? Is the hero a gay? Who are the targets? The Criminal Offences Act 29 was not issued out of a vacuum: suicide (S57); rape and defilement (S97); incest (S104); sodomy (S105). Unnatural carnal sex are all punishable.

Robert Mugabe, late Zimbabwean President remarked at the U.N.: “Homosexuality is un-African… (it) degrades human dignity… unnatural, and there is no questioning ever of allowing these people to behave worse than dogs and pigs”.

Mugabe put two gay men in prison, and said he would release them the moment they gave birth! The Kenyan CNN journalist who interviewed Samuel Nettey George, Larry Madowo has resigned – good for him.

The British will throw the weight behind David Cameroon’s threat (2011) if withdrawing acid to countries that do not support ‘homo-sexual’ right Americans will not indicate the ‘sex’ of their babies. From LGBTQI – plus, it is now” LGBTQIAAPP… is the ‘plus’ finished? Did we hear anyone say: Take your money away…Nonsense.

By AfricanusOwusu-Ansah