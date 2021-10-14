2021 GUBA Awards Launched

Some members of GUBA Enterprise and Nana Yaa Asantewaah II (3rd right) Queenmother of Ejisu in a group photograph after the launch

The Grow, Unite, Build, Africa (GUBA) has launched its 2021 awards to celebrate leaders and groups for their contribution in rebuilding the world after it went on its knees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s awards is dedicated to the honour of Yaa Asantewaa, the influential warrior and queen mother of Ejisu, who showed courage and resilience in leading an Asante army against the invading British.

Manager of GUBA Enterprise, Claudia Andrews, who officially launched this year’s awards at Ejisu last week, said the Pan-African occasion would be used to celebrate an important moment in African history, particularly the relation between Ghana and Seychelles.

According to her, the event will be held on the theme: “Celebrating a Symbol of Courage and Resilience,” and would be used to call on the world leaders, especially those in business and politics, to look up to Yaa Asantewaa for inspirations.

She said GUBA Enterprise recognised the late Ejisu queen mother as the embodiment of courage, good leadership and resilience, intimating that these attributes are required to steer affairs of the world back into the path of progress.

Claudia indicated that the awards would be held on November 7-8, 2021 in Ashanti and Greater Accra respectively, and it is expected to host several high-profile personalities in the country and from the diaspora.

By Ernest Kofi Adu