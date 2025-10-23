GES Cautions Against Unapproved Levies… Parents Claim Too Late

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned heads of schools against the collection of unauthorised levies under the guise of Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) dues.

In a statement dated Wednesday, October 22, 2025, and signed by the Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, the GES said it had received reports that some second-cycle institutions were demanding and collecting various levies without approval.

The Service clarified that no school has been authorised to collect any PTA or development levy without prior approval.

It explained that in basic schools, approval must come from the District Education Oversight Committee (DEOC) through the District Director of Education, while in second-cycle schools, such approval must be granted by the Regional Director of Education.

GES further emphasised that even approved levies are strictly voluntary, and no student should be denied access to school services or benefits for non-payment.

The statement also directed that no headteacher, teacher, or GES staff member should be involved in the collection of PTA levies, stressing that fundraising activities are the sole responsibility of duly elected PTA executives.

Regional and District Directors have been instructed to monitor compliance and report any breaches for immediate disciplinary action.

Some parents who have already parted with so much after going through the stressful pre-admission procedures described the directive as coming too late.

This year’s school placement exercise has been bedeviled with challenges. Some students have been posted to schools outside their region of residence as day students. Parents in such circumstances have to request for reposting in which unapproved monies have to be paid.

Even as senior high schools open their gates for freshers, some parents are visiting schools to have their children made boarders. Others too want schools offered their kids changed.