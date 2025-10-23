The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints Supports ‘Heal Komfo Anokye Project’

Elder Alfred Kyungu (right)handing over the medical equipment to management of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated essential medical equipment to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in support of the Heal Komfo Anokye Project (HeKAP), a major renovation initiative spearheaded by His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The donated items include 10 dual ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) medicine trolleys, 20 patient monitors, 15 hydraulic patient stretchers, 30 wheelchairs, 40 drip stands, 40 cardiac tables, 10 medicine trolleys, 34-folding bed screens, 15 electronic hospital beds, 10 bedside lockers, and 15 crash trolleys.

The items are expected to enhance the hospital’s capacity to deliver quality healthcare and ease the work load on medical professionals.

Speaking at the event, Second Counsellor in the Africa West Area Presidency of the Church, Elder Isaac K. Morrison, described the donation as a compassionate and prayerful response to a request made by the Heal KATH Project team about a year ago.

“These items are not merely tools, they are instruments of healing, symbols of our solidarity, and expressions of God’s love for His children. At the core of our faith is the eternal truth that every person is a beloved child of God, each life is precious,” Elder Morrison said.

Elder Morrison commended His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his visionary leadership in launching the Heal KATH Project, and reaffirmed the Church’s commitment to supporting the initiative.

“Our humanitarian efforts are expressions of our faith in Jesus Christ. They are not limited by nationality, ethnicity, or religion. We seek to follow the Saviour’s example by reaching out to all of God’s children,” he added.

President of the Africa West Area of the Church, Elder Alfred Kyungu, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to collaborate with KATH, noting that the Church’s motivation for humanitarian work stems from its desire to live out the teachings of Jesus Christ.

“We are happy to collaborate with this wonderful hospital. As a Church, we are not trying to prove to anyone that we can do this, we are trying to live the gospel. This is exactly what Jesus Christ did, so we are following Him,” Elder Kyungu said.

He also acknowledged the hospital’s request for additional support, and assured management that the Church would prayerfully consider it.

“We have heard your request. This time, we are not making any promises, but we will look at the need and see if it is possible. If we have the means to support, we will,” he added.

Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo, expressed deep gratitude to the Church, describing the donation as a significant boost to the hospital’s operations and ongoing renovation efforts.

“When the King called for support through the Heal Komfo Anokye Project, we received a number of donations. After a brief pause, the project is restarting, and I am confident that very soon the entire hospital will be renovated,” he said.

He disclosed that the donation would have been difficult to obtain without the Church’s intervention, noting that the hospital would otherwise have had to rely on its limited resources.

“We are so grateful for these donations because, frankly, we do not have the means to procure such essential equipment on our own. We face many challenges, so this support means a great deal to us,” Dr. Baidoo added.

He appealed for continued partnership, encouraging the Church to consider further support in the coming years as the hospital progresses toward completing its renovation.

“Looking at the extensive work required, we may even spend more than initially projected. We will be pleased if this can be communicated to the Saints so that they may continue to extend a helping hand. With your support and that of other well-meaning Ghanaians, this project will surely be completed,” he said.

As a demonstration of appreciation, Dr. Baidoo announced that a section of the renovated hospital block would be dedicated to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “That is a promise we will fulfil,” he assured.

Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr. Fred Adomako Boateng, also commended the Church for its generosity, noting that the donation would significantly enhance healthcare delivery in the region.

“With universal health coverage, everyone should have access to quality healthcare. I believe the gesture you have extended today will go a long way to deepen the quality of service we so desire. In sub-Saharan Africa, our challenges are not only about coverage and access but also about the depth and quality of care we provide. This donation will go a long way in addressing that gap,” he said.

