Two Arrested Over Goat, Sheep Theft

The vehicle in flames

A violent confrontation erupted in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, when a mob set ablaze a vehicle allegedly used by a group of thieves who had stolen goats and sheep at Esaso. Two suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspects, who were travelling in a Pregio commercial bus, reportedly stole six goats and six sheep from residents of Esaso. Their attempt to escape was foiled after residents pursued them through nearby communities.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, the Assembly Member for Maabang Electoral Area, Mr. Atta Akwasi, said he received a distress call from a resident informing him of the theft. He immediately contacted residents in Barekuma, Aninkroma, and Kumi to block all possible escape routes.

“The residents stationed themselves at vantage points, and when the suspects got to Maabang and realised people were waiting for them, they abandoned the vehicle and fled into the bush,” he narrated. “Two of them were later caught after a hot chase.”

He added that but for the timely intervention of the Adankwame Police, the suspects would have been lynched by the angry mob. However, the vehicle they were using was burnt beyond recognition.

Reports indicate that one of the suspects managed to flee the scene but was later arrested by police. The stolen animals were also retrieved and are currently in the custody of the Adankwame Police, who have launched an investigation into the matter.

Mr. Atta lamented the increasing cases of livestock theft in Maabang, Esaso, and surrounding communities, describing the incident as a result of the community’s growing frustration.

“We often wake up to find out that residents’ livestock have been stolen, and many reports have been made to the police without results,” he stated. “Although I do not condone the burning of the vehicle, the residents’ actions were driven by anger over the rampant theft.”

He, however, commended the Adankwame Police for their swift response and the Maabang Unit Committee members for their role in apprehending the suspects.

As of press time, the identities of the suspects had not been released. Police investigations are ongoing.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi