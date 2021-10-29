GFA Announces ‘No Vaccination, No Entry’ Policy…As League Bounces Back Today

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a ‘No vaccination, No entry’ policy for fans ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season, set to kick-off today.

The President of Ghana’s footballing governing body, Kurt Okraku, made that declaration in his address at the 27th normal session of congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram yesterday.

According to him, the GFA will work together with the government and stakeholders to ensure that fans take their COVID-19 jabs and must prove that they have been vaccinated before they will be allowed to watch games at the various league centres.

The GFA president also confirmed that permitted stadium allocation for fans, which was at 20% has been increased to 25% as part of plans to help control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new season begins today, with Accra Lions facing Elmina Sharks at the Accra Stadium in the first match of the campaign.