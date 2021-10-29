Shippers Work To Standardise Regional Port Charges

The delegation from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College listening to a presentation from the GSA

THE GHANA Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has hinted of moves to standardise ports charges in the sub-region.

The move, according to the GSA, is part of efforts to streamline port charges for the benefit of shippers in the wake of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GSA, Benonita Bismarck, gave the hint when a fifteen-member delegation from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College at Gwagwalada in Abuja, paid a courtesy call on the GSA to familiarise itself with the operations of the authority and pick up lessons to improve upon customs services in Nigeria.

Ms. Bismarck noted a recent trip by the GSA to participate in the inaugural meeting of the Committee of Experts on Transport Costs held in Abuja this month meant to streamline port charges in the sub-region.

“The expert body made up of sector players has been tasked to come up with a framework to guide operations at the port. The aim is to have some uniformity in port charges in the sub-region to spur regional economic growth,” Ms. Bismarck said.

She reiterated the important economic role Ghana and Nigeria played in the sub-region and mentioned various collaborations between the two countries in the shipping and logistics sector which have helped to improve service delivery at the ports.

She also used the opportunity to encourage the Nigerian Customs officers to put in their best to promote Intra Africa Trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

A presentation was made on the operations of the GSA and its contribution to improving shipping and logistics services in Ghana.

The delegation, led by the Deputy Commissioner in Charge of Suspense Regimes at the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Emmanuel Ohene, was introduced to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GSA, Ms. Benonita Bismarck.

The delegation included the Comptroller of Customs Olatunji Aremu, the Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies for the Staff College, three (3) members of the directing staff, ten (10) students and one (1) member of the administrative staff.