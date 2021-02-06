GFA Bans Medeama  …For COVID-19 Breach 

Medeama Sporting Club will be playing their home games behind closed doors after flouting the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Covid-19 matchday protocols against Hearts of Oak.

The GFA has issued a statement to that effect, with the Mauve and Yellows set to face the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA

The statement from the GFA indicated that Medeama would appear before the GFA Disciplinary Committee at its next sitting for breaching the GFA Covid-19 matchday protocols.

The letter stressed that the club, till the Disciplinary Committee determined their case, would play all home matches behind closed doors.

As such, only 10 management members of Medeama will be allowed at the stadium and 10 Management Members for away clubs during matches at Tarkwa Akoon Park.

The GFA further assured all Ghanaians that the Association would continue to support the national fight against the Covid-19 pandemic