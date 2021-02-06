Muntaka Retracts Judge’s Bribery Allegation

mohammed Muntaka

NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase in the Ashanti Region, Muntaka Mubarak, has retracted his allegation that a Justice of the Supreme Court attempted to bribe a female MP from his party to vote for Prof. Mike Ocquay as Speaker of the 8th Parliament instead of the NDC’s choice, Alban Bagbin.

The MP has also apologized for the wild allegation which he claims he got from a “trusted colleague”.

“Admittedly, because I did not specifically name any judge, this may have had the effect of scandalizing the Judiciary in its entirety, this unintended consequence is deeply regretted.”

“I therefore, wish to respectfully retract same and apologise for the harm done to the image and reputation of my Lord Justices of the Supreme Court and the Judiciary as a whole”, the MP noted in a release.

Mr. Muntaka also indicated that he will henceforth refrain from commenting on the issue which he said was originally reported to him by a female colleague MP.

“It is my fervent prayer that the existing historic cordial relations between the Legislature and the Judiciary will not be affected by this incident but will continue to grow in the interest of the country”, he added.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak