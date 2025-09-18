GFA Disburses GH¢1m Each To GPL Clubs In Landmark Deal

Kurt Okraku

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has announced the release of a record GH₵1 million to each of the 18 Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs, marking a historic milestone in local football financing.

The payout, confirmed by GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, fulfills a key commitment under the association’s new partnership with Adesa Productions Limited, unveiled on July 31, 2025. Adesa is the league’s new broadcast rights holder.

“Through this unique partnership with Adesa Productions, each one of our GPL clubs will, before the start of the league season, receive the amount of a million Ghana cedis each.

This will be our minimum payment for each of our GPL clubs under our new model,” Simeon-Okraku stated during the launch.

The initiative, hailed as unprecedented in the league’s history, is aimed at strengthening club operations, enhancing player welfare, and raising the league’s competitiveness.

In addition to the financial boost, the GFA has also distributed 30 footballs and 30 pairs of boots to each Premier League side—amounting to 540 footballs and 540 pairs of boots across the competition—to ensure players are fully equipped ahead of the new season.

The GFA says the move is part of its broader strategy to professionalise the GPL, create sustainable revenue streams, and position the league on the global football map. Its new commercialisation plan with Adesa Productions is expected to drive sponsorship growth, improve marketing, and boost both matchday and broadcast revenues.

The Football Association is signaling its determination to transform the Ghana Premier League into a more competitive, sustainable, and internationally marketable competition.

