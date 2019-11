Mark Addo

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has elected Mark Addo as its new Vice President.

Mr. Addo is the president of Nzema Kotoko Football Club.

He is to support GFA’s newly-elected Kurt Okraku, in transforming and improving football administration in Ghana following the #12 exposé which revealed deep-seated corruption in Ghana’s football industry.

He was elected by the Executive Council of GFA.

BY Melvin Tarlue