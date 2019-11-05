Ministry Of Health Begins Recruitment For Barbados Nursing Jobs

The Ministry of Health has announced that Ghanaian nurses who wish to apply for a two-year contract with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados must have a minimum of three years of working experience.

A statement signed by Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Nana Kwabena Adjei Mensah said only skilled nurses including; Cardiac Care Nurses, Cardiac Catheterization Nurses, Emergency Room Nurses, Operating Theatre Nurses, Opthalmic Nurses and Registered General Nurses would qualify for the opportunity.

The statement further disclosed that applications would be received between November 5-7 on the Ministry of Health’s recruitment portal address; https://hr.moh.gov.gh/international.

“In order for the above-stated cadres to qualify for a two (2) year contract with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados, applicants are required to have a minimum of between 3-5 years’ working experience,” the statement said.

“Against this background, you are kindly requested to notify interested and eligible candidates to apply through the Ministry of Health’s recruitment portal address https://hr.moh.gov.gh/international from 5th to 7th November, 2019.

“Shortlisted applicants will undergo an interview process. The date for the interview will be communicated to applicants that have successfully qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process”.

–Graphic.com.gh