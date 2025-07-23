GFA Engages Women’s Premier League Clubs Ahead Of 2025/26 Season

Kurt Okraku

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has held a strategic meeting with executives of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) clubs as part of preparations for the upcoming 2025/26 season. The engagement, held on Monday, July 21, 2025, brought together key stakeholders to reflect on the past campaign and explore ways to elevate women’s football in Ghana.

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, and Executive Council members Gifty Oware Mensah, Samuel Aboabire, and Frederick Acheampong led the discussions. The Domestic Leagues Committee, the Referees Committee, and WPL club executives were also present.

In his address, Okraku commended clubs for their dedication during the 2024/25 season and highlighted the need for continued collaboration to advance the women’s game.

“This platform is very important. It’s a feedback session for our clubs, what you saw last season and what you think can be done better as we seek improvement,” he said. “We will keep working on key areas such as improved matchday protocols, standardized player contracts, and other policies to raise the bar for the league.”

The meeting covered critical issues including league compliance, officiating, club licensing, and the GFA’s initiatives to accelerate growth in women’s football.

Chairman of the Domestic Leagues Committee, Dr. Anthony Aubynn, praised the progress of the women’s game, citing the Black Queens’ strong showing at the ongoing CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations as proof of the GFA’s investments and strategic direction.

The session ended with an open forum for club executives to offer suggestions aimed at strengthening the league’s structure, visibility, and long-term sustainability.

The 2025/26 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League season kicks off on October 31, 2025, and will run until April 27, 2026.