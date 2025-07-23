WAFCON 2024: Morocco beat Ghana on penalties to reach final

The Black Queens of Ghana failed to reach the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after suffering a penalty shootout defeat to host nation Morocco in the semi-final.

Ghana opened the scoring through Stella Nyamekye in the first half before Sakina Ouzraoui forced the game into extra time with a second-half equaliser.

Evelyn Badu and Comfort Yeboah missed their spot kicks as Ghana lost 4-2.

The Black Queens dominated the early exchanges, with Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah striking first from the box, but the Moroccan shot-stopper was equal to the task.

Moments later, Doris Boaduwaa hustled her markers, but her effort went wide before Nyamekye struck from outside the box, which fell straight into the arms of Khadija Er-Rmichi.

Nyamekye then broke the deadlock halfway through the first half after finishing off a corner she took. Her cross, which was cleared, fell to Grace Asantewaa, who found Comfort Yeboah on the right. The Ampem Darkoa Ladies defender’s cross was met by Josephine Bonsu’s header, which hit the post before Nyamekye bundled it across the line.

Ghana nearly doubled their lead after Boaduwaa charged down the Moroccan goalkeeper into making a mistake. The loose ball fell to Nyamekye, but the Gotham City midfielder’s effort went wide.

After the break, the Moroccans returned strongly, pinning the Black Queens back with waves of attack.

The early pressure paid off after a mistake by Yeboah allowed Sakina Ouzraoui to finish off the move and level the score after 55 minutes.

The hosts continued to dominate, with Ghizlane Chebbak coming close late in regulation time, but a timely intervention from Susan Duah denied the Moroccan captain and forced the game into extra time.

Ghana had a good opportunity to retake the lead in the second half of extra time after Asantewaa whipped in a sumptuous corner that evaded the Moroccan defence and fell to Alice Kusi at the far post, but her connection lacked power.

Evelyn Badu was gifted the chance to win it after the Moroccan goalkeeper punched a ball into her path, but the midfielder could not direct her header into the net.

Later on, Badu beat her marker to send in a deceiving cross, but there was no one at the end of it to convert.

The game proceeded to penalties, where Badu and Yeboah missed their kicks as the hosts secured a place in the final.

Source: Ghanasoccernet