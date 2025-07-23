Otumfuo Arts, Crafts Exhibition Opens 

Nana Tabono Bonsu (middle) with some prison officers and CNC officials

The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Centre for National Culture (CNC) has begun the 2025 Otumfuo Osei Tutu II annual Arts and Craft Exhibition in Kumasi, under the theme, “Marketplace of Creativity: Promoting Arts and Crafts for Economic Development.”

The two-month event brings together a vibrant mix of artisans from across Ghana, showcasing a wide array of creative works. Art and craft products on display include framed paintings, wooden sculptures, beaded jewelry, leather bags, African print garments, batik, tie-and-dye fabrics, Kente cloths, necklaces, anklets, and more. Stalls were made available to exhibitors at affordable rates.

An outstanding feature of this year’s exhibition is the participation of inmates and officers from the Kumasi Central Prison, who are displaying their handmade craftwork.

Their involvement formed part of an initiative to support prisoner rehabilitation through skill development.

In his welcome address at the opening, Acting Director of the Ashanti Regional CNC, Peter K. Marfo, explained that the annual event is designed to provide a platform for artisans to display their talents while promoting Ghanaian culture and boosting economic opportunities through the creative arts.

Mr. Marfo also encouraged artisans to collaborate with the Ghana Prisons Service in training inmates, noting that such partnerships could equip ex-convicts with employable skills and reduce recidivism, especially among those previously involved in theft and armed robbery.

Ashanti Regional Commander of the Ghana Prisons Service, Deputy Director of Prisons James B. Mwinyelle, expressed appreciation to CNC for providing free exhibition space for prison participants.

He emphasised that prisons are an integral part of society and called on the public to engage with inmates to support their reintegration after release.

He noted, “By visiting and encouraging inmates, we create the foundation for smoother reintegration into society, ultimately reducing the chances of reoffending.”

Nana Tabono Bonsu III, Chief of the Akyease Traditional Area, and Otumfuo Obrempong commended the CNC for empowering artisans through such platforms.

The event had cultural performances by Amammereso Agofomma and the Prisons Gyama Group, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the Ashanti Region.

The 2025 Arts and Crafts Exhibition is open to the public at the CNC premises in Kumasi and is expected to run for the next two months.

By David Afum, Kumasi