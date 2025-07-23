Interior Minister Condemns Ashanti Kusasi Chief Killing

Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has expressed deep sorrow over the brutal killing of Kusasi Chief of the Ashanti Region, Naa Abdul-Malik Azenbe via a Facebook post.

“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that I have received the news of the tragic killing of the Ashanti Region Kusasi Chief, Naa Abdul-Malik Azenbe,” he stated.

He described the killing as a “heinous act” which is not only a threat to the country’s traditional authority but also a threat to its peace and security.

“This heinous act is not only an attack on a revered traditional authority but also a grievous wound to the peace and security we all cherish,” he wrote.

He has assured Ghanaians and the family that the security agencies will be committed to ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to book.

“I want to assure the family and the people of Ghana that our security agencies are fully committed to ensuring that the perpetrators of this crime are swiftly apprehended and made to face the full rigours of the law,” he added.

The Interior Minister also appealed to residents within the Asawase constituency and surrounding areas, to remain calm and assist with the ongoing investigations by providing any relevant information to the authorities.

“Let us all stand together to ensure that justice is served and that peace continues to prevail in our beloved constituency and nation” he urged.

The late Kusasi Chief served as the Kaadi Divisional Area Chief in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region.

By Florence Asamoah Adom