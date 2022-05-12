GFA Gets Tough On Betting Players

Kurt Okraku- GFA President

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) says it is working to ensure betting is tackled and eradicated from the domestic topflight league.

The GFA also said it will impose a GH¢5,000 fine and a one-year ban on any player caught in the act or process.

This warning was not limited to the players, however, as club officials, GFA officials, match officials and ball boys are also prohibited from betting on the league matches.

“As organisers of the Premier, Division One and Women’s Premier League, the Ghana Football Association takes responsibility for the successful organisation of the league. The GFA must also ensure that the competition is clean, fair, credible and free from any dent that may cause disaffection for the product,” the GFA said in a statement.

The FA’s Executive Council also unanimously agreed to give persons who provide information on attempts to manipulate matches GH¢50,000 as a reward, in order to combat the menace.

“The reward package is in addition to other plans, mechanisms, and investigations currently ongoing to protect the sanctity and integrity of the game,” the GFA said.

“The Executive Council at their meeting noted that match manipulations and betting by people in football requires a multifaceted approach to deal with – hence the cautious, pragmatic, exhaustive, and painstaking approach. While recognising the fact that match manipulation cases across the world take a lot of time, the council urged the GFA judicial bodies to dedicate more time and urgency to ensure that such cases are speedily adjudicated,” the GFA added.

The Ghana Premier League was rocked by a match-fixing scandal last season in a game between Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.

The GFA is yet to adjudicate on the matter.

Meanwhile, the GFA has invited two top officials from Ghana Premier League clubs, Bechem United and Hearts of Oak.

Bechem United President, Kingsley Owusu Achau, and Alhaji Amadu Moro Brimah, a board member of Hearts of Oak are to assist the GFA with investigations of betting and match-fixing.

The two made comments on betting in various interviews granted on radio.