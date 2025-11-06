GFA Partners NLA, Rambell To Reward Fans With World Cup Trips

Kurt okraku (M) with NLA, Rambell officials

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has launched a landmark partnership with the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and lottery company Rambell to offer 220 Ghanaian supporters the chance to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The initiative, dubbed “World Cup Bonanza,” was officially unveiled at the GFA Headquarters on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The colourful launch was attended by GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, NLA Director-General Mohammed Abdul-Salam, and Rockson Konde, representing Rambell’s Board Chairman.

Supervised by the NLA, the World Cup Bonanza offers fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win an all-expenses-paid trip to support the Black Stars at the global showpiece across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Speaking at the launch, GFA President Kurt Okraku emphasised the campaign’s focus on rewarding loyal Ghanaian fans:

“Having ensured that Ghana will be at the Mundial, it’s important for us at the FA not to think about ourselves but about the country — especially the 12th man,” he said.

“We didn’t qualify alone, and we cannot go to the World Cup alone. The supporters must come with us. With the support of the NLA and Rambell, we now have an amazing opportunity to bring our fans along on this incredible journey.”

The campaign’s slogan — ‘Play More, Win More, and Experience Football’s Biggest Stage’ — captures its dual mission: to offer unforgettable experiences and contribute to Ghana’s sporting development through the Good Causes Fund.

To participate, fans can enter the raffle by dialling USSD code *899899#. Winners will receive subsidised flights, free accommodation, match tickets for Ghana’s three group games, and full visa assistance.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in fan engagement and national pride, giving Ghanaians the opportunity to cheer the Black Stars from the stands and share in the global excitement of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

BY Wletsu Ransford