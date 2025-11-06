Sports Minister To Roll Out E-ticketing To Boost Accountability

Kofi Adams

THE MINISTER of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has announced government plans to introduce a stricter accountability framework at the National Sports Authority (NSA), with a major focus on automating gate proceeds at sporting venues across the country.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday, October 4, Mr. Adams said a new NSA board will soon be inaugurated to supervise the nationwide rollout of an e-ticketing system for sports events. The move is aimed at tackling persistent revenue leakages linked to manual ticketing.

He explained that the current manual process has allowed room for ticket fraud and under-reporting of income, even during games with large crowds.

“When we improve networking, ticketing at our stadia during games will no longer be 100% manual, where someone can sell fake tickets before you realise,” he said.

The Buem Constituency MP expressed concern over financial inconsistencies at the NSA, saying reported figures often fall short of what is expected based on attendance.

“You see big numbers at the stadium, but when it comes to accounting for the money, less is presented. We want to implement e-ticketing to bring more transparency,” he added.

Mr. Adams assured the Committee that all funds generated by the NSA will follow proper accounting procedures under Ghana’s Public Financial Management laws.

“When money gets into the coffers, it must follow standard accounting procedures. For amounts above certain thresholds, the Ministry will have to give approval,” he noted.

He further revealed that the incoming NSA board will ensure strict oversight, transparency, and compliance with financial regulations.

“Very soon, we’ll inaugurate the board for the National Sports Authority to strengthen transparency and accountability, which members have been concerned about,” Adams concluded.

BY Wletsu Ransford