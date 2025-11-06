Tottenham Support Destiny Udogie After Gun Threat Incident

Destiny Udogie

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed their support for defender Destiny Udogie after confirming that the Italian international was allegedly threatened with a gun by a football agent.

According to BBC Sport, the incident occurred in London on 6 September, involving an unnamed Premier League player who was targeted. Another man was also allegedly blackmailed and threatened by the same individual during the confrontation. No injuries were reported.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a 31-year-old man was arrested on 8 September on suspicion of possessing firearms with intent, blackmail, and driving without a licence. He has been released on bail as investigations continue.

In a statement on Tuesday, Tottenham Hotspur said: “We have been providing support for Destiny and his family since the incident and will continue to do so. Given this is a legal matter, we cannot comment any further.”

The 22-year-old joined Spurs from Udinese in 2022 for £15 million on a five-year deal before being loaned back to the Serie A side for a season. He returned to Tottenham ahead of the 2023–24 campaign and has since made 76 appearances for the club.

Udogie has featured 10 times this season, including in Tuesday night’s 4–0 Champions League win over Copenhagen.