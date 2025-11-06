20-Player Squad Named For WAFU Zone B U-20 Women’s Cup

Black Princesses

Black Princesses head coach Charles Sampson has named a 20-player squad for the upcoming WAFU Zone B U-20 Girls’ Cup of Nations in Benin, scheduled from November 7 to 12, 2025.

The team features a strong domestic core, led by Dreamz Ladies’ trio Sarah Nyarko, Ivy Owusu Osei, and Precious Asante. They are joined by Black Queens forward Mary Amponsah, whose senior international experience is expected to provide leadership to the youthful side.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies contribute three players — Aishetu Awinimi, Diana Amoako, and Linda Owusu Ansah — while Jonina Ladies’ striker Agnes Yeboah earns a call-up after scoring a brace on the opening day of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

Hasaacas Ladies midfielder Rubby Osei also makes the squad, adding further depth and balance to the midfield.

The competition will be played in a round-robin format involving hosts Benin, Ghana, and Nigeria, following Niger’s withdrawal from the tournament.

Ghana enters the campaign as defending champions, having lifted the inaugural title on home soil in Kumasi in 2023.

BY Wletsu Ransford