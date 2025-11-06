Adu Safowaah Expresses Admiration For Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia and Adu Safowaah

Actress and brand influencer, Adu Safowaah, has expressed her admiration for former Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.

The outspoken social media sensation disclosed her admiration for Samira Bawumia’s charisma and composure, as well as her ability to attract attention and audiences.

A video posted on Adu Safowaah’s Facebook page saw her exchanging pleasantries with the former Second Lady at a funeral ceremony, under the caption, “Her Excellence @sbawumia l tapped in your grace and power. God bless you. Hi Friends tap into Godmother’s grace.”

Samira Bawumia’s humanitarian work has earned her widespread recognition and admiration. As the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), the former Second Lady has made significant strides in empowering women, promoting education, and supporting climate action.

Her dedication to humanitarian work has earned her several awards, including Ghanaian Women Association of Georgia Global Humanitarian Award, African Women of Excellence Award, Macron-Bibb County Award, GWAG Humanitarian Award, and Atlantic City Council Award among others.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke