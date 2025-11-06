‘Ghosting Media No Longer Works’

The Headless YouTuber

It has become a growing phenomenon where Ghanaian artistes will take a hiatus from the media space and re-emerge anytime they have new musical projects for promotion.

Musician turned content creator, The Headless YouTuber, real name Frederick Mattey, also known as Kula, has called for a paradigm shift from this phenomenon.

In a post on his X page, Headless YouTuber stated that this act is outdated, urging artistes to remain relevant in the media space to make it easier to market their projects within any given time.

“Dear Artistes, that strategy of ghosting the media for months then doing 15 interviews in 1 week when you release a project is outdated.

“To remain top of mind, you need to be in the news all year round. Even when you have nothing new to promote, remember you have some old stuff that are still worthy of promotion.

“Thanks to social media, there are a million platforms you can be on all year round without necessarily repeating platforms. Don’t Ghost your fans. Put yourself out there. Sincerely, Headless YouTuber,” he stated.

He further urged artistes to collaborate with content creators who have the tenacity to drive in social media numbers to stream their music among others.

“Also, IG isn’t your private photo album or sacred grounds for decoration with only your pictures and videos anymore. That’s also outdated.

“Accept collaborations with creators who create meaningful content with your work. It’s a way of promoting different creative angles of your work to your large audience. Keep your page always fresh with new content that you didn’t even pay for. It also encourages the creators to do more with your music, leading to even more promotion,” he added.

Kula is a Ghanaian musician and YouTuber who initially gained recognition as a rapper, winning the Unsung Artiste of the Year at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. Kula revealed his identity as the Headless YouTuber in January 2025, explaining that anonymity limited his professional opportunities and collaborations.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke