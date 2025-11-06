Kwejo Alpha Drops ‘Tonight’

Kwejo Alpha

Fast-rising Afrobeat sensation, Kwejo Alpha, has dropped his much-anticipated song “Tonight”, urging fans to stream the song on various streaming platforms across the globe.

The brand-new single, which was released on November 5, 2025, promises to be a game-changer, showcasing Kwejo Alpha’s growth as an artiste and his ability to craft hits that resonate with fans worldwide.

With “Tonight”, Kwejo Alpha is set to ignite the music scene and leave a lasting impression on the industry.

Kwejo Alpha’s music is a reflection of his heritage and upbringing, infused with modern styles and flavours. His dedication to his craft is evident in every note he sings, every lyric he writes, and every performance he gives.

As he continues to push boundaries and defy expectations, Kwejo Alpha is fast becoming a name to watch in the music world.

Born and raised in a vibrant city, this talented artiste has been making waves with his unique sound, blending Afrobeat with elements of hip-hop and drill. With a passion for music that knows no bounds, Kwejo Alpha’s journey began years ago, honing his craft and perfecting his style.

Kwejo Alpha cut his teeth in the hip-hop and drill scenes, releasing a string of hits that showcased his lyrical prowess and versatility. His early work may have been underground, but it laid the foundation for his future success. Now, with a fresh new direction, Kwejo Alpha is poised to take the world by storm with his infectious Afrobeat rhythms and captivating stage presence.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke