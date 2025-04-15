GFA President Meets LOC Ahead Of Africa Schools Football Championship

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku

PREPARATIONS FOR the highly anticipated Africa Schools Football Championship (ASFC) intensified last Thursday, April 11, 2025, as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, met with members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and key officials overseeing the event’s functional areas.

The meeting, held in Accra, focused on ensuring all aspects of the tournament are on track as Ghana readies itself to host the continental competition from April 21 to 26. The LOC, chaired by GFA Executive Council member Gideon Fosu, presented detailed updates across critical operational areas, including logistics, security, hospitality, communications, broadcasting, marketing, and venue readiness.

The University of Ghana Stadium in Accra has been confirmed as the tournament venue, with efforts underway to ensure it meets international standards for both players and spectators. The LOC also assured the GFA President that plans were in place to provide seamless logistics, heightened security, and quality hospitality services for participating teams and officials.

GFA President Kurt Okraku emphasised the importance of delivering a successful tournament that reflects positively on the GFA and Ghana as a whole. He urged the LOC and functional heads to approach their roles with a sense of national pride and professionalism.

The ASFC will feature school teams from 12 African countries, with Ambassadors of the participating nations expected to grace the event in support of their young football talents.

BY Wletsu Ransford