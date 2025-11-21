GFA Releases GH¢300,000 To Regions To Ease Refereeing Costs

Stakeholders at the meeting

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has disbursed GH₵300,000 to Regional Football Associations (RFAs) to help cover officiating fees for the 2025/26 football season, providing much-needed relief for clubs competing in regional leagues.

The funding is part of a broader effort to ease one of the biggest financial pressures on lower-tier teams — the high cost of refereeing.

According to the GFA, the allocation formula took into account the number of active clubs in each region, the volume of matches expected this season, and the overall referee expenditure in each jurisdiction to ensure a fair and balanced distribution.

Greater Accra, which hosts the largest number of clubs and fixtures, received the highest amount – GH₵50,000.

All other regions were allocated GH₵30,000 each, except the Upper East and Upper West RFAs, which received GH₵20,000 apiece due to relatively smaller competition volumes.

The RFAs, together with their District Football Associations (DFAs), are responsible for organising Division Two and Division Three leagues, the Regional Women’s Division One League, and the Colts U13, U15, and U17 competitions.

Clubs in these divisions have long struggled to keep up with the cost of officiating, making the GFA’s intervention a timely boost for grassroots football development.

The Association says the support is aimed at strengthening regional competitions and ensuring that financial constraints do not compromise the quality and fairness of officiating in the upcoming season.

By Wletsu Ransford