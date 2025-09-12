GFA Retains Joe Nana Adarkwa As Black Maidens Head Coach

Joe Nana Adarkwa

THE EXECUTIVE Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that Joe Nana Adarkwa will continue as Head Coach of the national U-17 women’s team, the Black Maidens.

The decision ensures continuity in the team’s technical leadership as preparations intensify for upcoming international assignments.

Adarkwa, an experienced coach with a track record of nurturing young talent, will be assisted by Basiru-Deen Sumani and former national player Edna Quagraine. In addition, ex-Ghana international goalkeeper James Nanor has been appointed as the Goalkeepers’ Trainer, tasked with sharpening the skills of the Maidens’ shot-stoppers.

The team’s backroom staff has also been reinforced with key roles. Hannah Nunoo will serve as Welfare Officer, while Abane Benedictus has been named Video Analyst. On the medical side, Dr. Portia Fosu leads as Team Doctor, supported by nurse Lorraine Arko and physiotherapist Elizabeth Taylor.

Significantly, Quagraine and Kesewaa Ofori Austin are the new entrants to the technical setup, expanding the team’s depth and expertise.

In a statement, the GFA reiterated its commitment to providing the Black Maidens with the best technical and medical support, underscoring its goal of preparing the side adequately for international duty.

With the strengthened technical bench, the Black Maidens are expected to approach their upcoming fixtures with renewed confidence and improved structures both on and off the pitch.

BY Wletsu Ransford