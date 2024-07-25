‘GH¢435m Allowance Paid ToNursing, Teacher Trainees’

Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has said a total of GH¢435m allowance has been paid to nursing and teacher trainees from January to June 2024.

Presenting the mid-year budget review in Parliament on Tuesday, the minister stated that the government continues to honour the payment of trainee allowances.

“A total amount of GH¢219 million was paid as allowance to 104,000 nursing trainees from January to June 2024.

“Similarly, a total amount of GH¢216 million has been released as allowance to 67,000 teacher trainees for the 2023/2024 academic year,” he disclosed.

Water Resources and Sanitation

Dr. Adam said in the area of water and sanitation, the Government initiated the implementation of various activities towards achieving effective management and utilisation of water resources as well as improving the general water quality.

“Mr. Speaker, works progressed steadily under the ‘Water for All’ agenda,” he noted and said that projects such as Ejura Water System, Wulensi Water System, and Bole Water System had been completed.

According to him, the projects such as the Wenchi Water Supply, Sekondi-Takoradi Water Supply, Keta Water Supply, Yendi Water Supply, Tamale Water Supply, Damongo Water Supply, Sunyani Water Supply and Techiman Water Supply, were at various stages of completion.

He indicated that the government was committed to increasing access to improved sanitation and water supply in Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

According to him, a total of about 40,000 and 24,000 household sanitation facilities were provided in the GAMA and GKMA, respectively benefiting over 400,000 people.

Works and Housing

In the area of works and housing, the minister said the government, in partnership with private developers and the banks, is looking at building high-rise, reasonably priced accommodations within the cities of Accra and Kumasi.

According to him, people are burdened with long commutes and mounting stress due to the lack of decent and conveniently located housing.

“In the coming weeks, the Minister for Works and Housing will present the full housing reform package with the private sector at its core,” he noted.

He added that the government during the first half of the year continued to implement the National Rental Assistance Scheme, which has benefited 2,074 individuals to date.

He asserted that under the National Flood Control Programme, over 1,000 kilometres of drains have been newly constructed, rechanneled, and maintained nationwide to reduce the impact of the perennial devastating floods.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House