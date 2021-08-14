Gh¢59m ECG Debt Will Be Cleared – Annoh Dompreh

Frank Annoh Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip also a Board Member of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Frank Annoh-Dompreh has revealed that the institution is currently on the negotiation table with the government to find ways of settling its huge debt.

The Nsawam/ Adoagyiri Member of Parliament was reacting to the 2020 Auditor – General’s report on the audit of statutory boards and corporations, which revealed that several meters and conductors estimated at GH¢59million, are still locked up in the company’s warehouse about five years after their purchase.

Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh speaking to Joy News PM Express explained that most of the debts at the ECG are avoidable hence the company must do well to implement recommendations made by the Auditor-General.

He assured the public that “thankfully, we’ve had some engagements with the Ministry of Finance who are beginning to look at how we can appreciate the debt hanging there and how we can deal with that”.

The Majority Chief Whip said in the Audit Report 2020, the Electricity Company of Ghana lost 2,649.08 GWh, which represents 24.30% of the power purchased from the power-producing companies.

He explained that the report has advised the ECG management to determine losses that are due to technical and commercial challenges to help deploy measures to reduce those losses.