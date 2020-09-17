‘Ghana Arts & Culture Awards 2020 Will Be Historic’

Dr. Ziblim Iddi

The organisers of the annual Ghana Arts & Culture Awards 2020 have promised stakeholders in the creative industry that the second edition of the awards ceremony slated for November 14 will be historic and different from last year’s event.

The event which has attracted a large following has got bigger and better, and this year’s event is expected to take entertainment to the next level.

“This year’s event will be one of the greatest events in the year for Ghanaians, especially to those who deal in the arts and culture,” the organisers added.

They made these known at the launch of the second edition of the awards scheme held at the Accra Tourist Information Centre.

The launch was graced by high-profile personalities like the Deputy Minister of Tourism Arts & Culture, Dr. Ziblim Iddi; acting President of the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Bessa Simons, a section of the creative industry stakeholders, among others.

The award ceremony seeks to honour organisations and individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts and culture industry in Ghana.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Ziblim Iddi said the ministry found it necessary to endorse the event which celebrates excellence in the arts and culture industry.

According to him, his ministry would lend its support to make this year’s event a success.

On his part, Mike Frempong, Director of Communications & Research at the Arts & Culture Company, organisers of the awards, disclosed that this year’s “event will be one of the greatest events in the year for Ghanaians, especially to those who deal in the arts and culture.”

“We know the Covid-19 has affected a whole lot of things but we still see the need to honour our industry players. Preparations are well ongoing for the main event which is expected to take place on November 14, 2020,” he stated.

Mr. Frempong further urged the nominees to keep harnessing their talents in order to grow the country’s arts and culture through their works.

Nineteen categories of individuals and institutions would be honoured during this year’s edition.

Some of the categories include honorary award, lifetime achievement award, outstanding cultural personality of the year, cultural heritage entrepreneur of the year, traditional dance group of the year, traditional music group of the year, among others.

This year’s awards ceremony is in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority, National Commission on Culture, National Folklore Board and Tourism Society of Ghana, with sponsorship from GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Liberty Industry and Joy Industry.