Ghana Committed To Implementing Paris Agreement – Nana

Nana Akufo-Addo (M), Diane Dumashie (3L) in a group photograph at the launch of FIG WORKING WEEK, 2024

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in combating climate change.

The Paris Agreement, adopted by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in December 2015, was signed by Ghana on April 22, 2016, and ratified on September 21, 2016.

The country has since made significant strides in fulfilling its obligations under the Paris Agreement, including developing a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) outlining its climate action plan, establishing a National Climate Change Committee to coordinate climate initiatives, and implementing renewable energy projects such as solar and wind power.

The country is also actively promoting sustainable land use, and forest conservation, and bolstering climate resilience and adaptation efforts.

Addressing attendees at the opening ceremony of the International Federation of Surveyors Working Week (FIG WORKING WEEK, 2024) themed, “Your World, Our World: Resilient Environment and Sustainable Resource Management for All,” President Akufo-Addo emphasized the need for enhanced efforts to fully implement the Paris Agreement and tackle the urgent climate challenges confronting the country.

He underscored the critical importance of addressing climate change impact on land and water resources, emphasizing that the country’s commitment to the Paris Agreement and the 2030 SDGs is essential for the nation’s survival and prosperity.

“The issue of climate change and its impact on land and water resources cannot be overstated. As a nation, we are committed to implementing the Paris Agreement and the 2030 United States sustainable development goals. These are not just international obligations they are essential for the survival and prosperity of our people,” he emphasized.

President Akufo-Addo commended surveyors for their invaluable support in combating climate change, noting that their data and systems enable effective monitoring of environmental changes and risk assessment for proactive planning.

“The data and system developed by surveyors enables us to monitor changes in access risks and plan accordingly. Your expertise allows us to build resilience against the inevitable impacts of climate change” he said.

Assuring surveyors globally of his government’s proactive stance in enhancing land administration in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo highlighted initiatives aimed at streamlining land registration processes, resolving land disputes, and fostering investor confidence in land transactions to drive economic growth.

He emphasized that leveraging digital technology in surveying practices is a priority for the government to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

President Akufo-Addo affirmed the government’s commitment to collaborating with the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG) to facilitate the digitalization of surveying practices in alignment with global technological advancements.

President of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors, Surv. Dr. Anthony Arko-Adjei, emphasized the environmental challenges due to activities like illegal mining, stressing the need to learn from innovative solutions adopted by other countries to address such issues.

He said, “This practice has affected Ghana’s natural landscape and beauty. We want to learn from you especially countries that have gone through similar challenges particularly the innovative solutions adopted to curb this menace. ”

FIG President, Diane Dumashie, said the conference theme hopes to speak on the global sustainability agenda in particular SDG 13 which speaks on taking urgent steps in combating climate change and its associated impacts.

She said land governance is of much importance in the quest to implement climate change adaptation and mitigation yet its significance is often underestimated.

Ms. Dumashie urged surveyors to build greater connectivity with governance,” and I am pleased we have the support in our conference from the Ghanaian ministries, chiefs, and other dignitaries”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke