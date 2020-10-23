Ghana Drops In FIFA Ranking

Ghana Black Stars

Ghana has dropped to the 48th position in the latest FIFA/ Coca-Cola ranking for the month of October.

The Black Stars dropped two places from 46th on the World Ranking for the month of September to the 48th position this month.

Ghana accrued 1439 points in the latest ranking released by the world football governing body.

The Stars engaged West African side, Mali and Asian champions, Qatar, in a friendly this month.

The CK Akonnor men lost 3-0 to Mali in the first game and recovered from the defeat to record a 5-1 win over Qatar in the second friendly game played in Turkey.

The 3-0 defeat to Mali saw the Black Stars lose some points on the ranking and accrued just a point in the win against Qatar, leading to the drop.

On the African continent, the Black Stars placed 6th on the log.

Check out the position of the various CAF teams on the latest ranking released by FIFA for the month of October. Below are the first ten teams on the continent.

1.Senegal

2.Tunisia

3.Algeria

4.Nigeria

5.Morocco

6.Ghana

7.Egypt

8.Cameroon

9.Mali

10.Burkina Faso