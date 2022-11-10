Ghana Gas Denies Offering GH¢8m To Ellembelle Assembly, DCE

Ernest Owusu-Bempah (left) and Kwasi Bonzoh

THE GHANA National Gas Company (GNGC) has denied reports that it has given GH¢8 million to the Ellembelle District Assembly in the Western Region or the District’s Chief Executive (DCE), Kwasi Bonzoh.

There were media reports that the gas producing company once gave GH¢8 million to the DCE for his campaign to become the Member of Parliament for the area on the ticket of the ruling party.

However, the DCE has vehemently denied the media reports.

Setting the records straight at a joint press conference, the Head of Corporate at Communications at GNGC, Ernest Owusu-Bempah, explained that the amount of money the company had paid to the Ellembelle Assembly so far was GH¢4.450 million.

He explained that the amount was paid to the Ellembelle District Assembly as property rate since Ghana Gas operated in the enclaves of the assembly.

“The money was not paid to the DCE,” he emphasised.

He noted that Ghana Gas had a cordial relationship with the Ellembelle District Assembly and has been embarking on numerous projects in the area as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Kwasi Bonzoh, in a remark, affirmed that the assembly has been enjoying a peaceful relationship with Ghana Gas for the past years, and excited that the record had been set straight.

“I will urge the company to continue to support the assembly to help achieve our goal of developing the district which is also a vision of President Akufo-Addo,” Mr. Bonzoh added.

“We want to set the records straight and as I speak, Ghana Gas has paid GH¢4.450 million to the account of the district assembly, and not GH¢8 million as was reported to have been paid to me,” he stressed.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi