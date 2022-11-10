Sammy Gyamfi Begs Samira Over Makeup Vehicle Propaganda

Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has admitted that he lied about the Second Lady, Simira Bawumia concerning having a vehicle loaded with make up kit whenever she travels in a Land Cruiser V8.

He has there rendered unqualified apology to the Second Lady for lying about her person.

This follows an interview Sammy Gyamfi granted on November 7, 2022 granted Accra based radio station, Neat FM when he alleged that Samira Bawumia uses V8 to carry make up kit and make up artiste. According to NDC propagandist, under this challenging economy, transporting her makeup artiste and makeup kit in a brand new Land Cruiser is waste state resources.

He wondered why the Second lady will be insensitive in these hard times to transport her makeup artiste and kit in a landcruiser everywhere she goes when people barely get food to eat.

“…there is another person; Samira Bawumia, do you know her convoy includes a brand new Landcruiser carrying makeup; makeup artiste; it follows her everywhere. Who is paying for that, The Taxpayer,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Interestingly, Sammy Gyamfi have come out to admit lying about the Second Lady and begging for forgiveness.

According to him, he has no evidence on the claim he made besides there was no iota of truth in the claim as well and apologizing for any form of injury his utterances may have caused the image of the Second Lady.

“The Second Lady’s convoy does not have one brand new landcruiser that carries her makeup kit and artiste. There is no V8 that transports her makeup kit and artiste according to the office of the second lady so it’s only fair for me to retract. I am sorry,” Sammy Gyamfi begged on Neat Fm on November 9, 2022 following a retraction and apologise notice sent to him by the Second Lady.

The notice signed by Nana Baffour Awuah, senior legal practitioner of Sarkodie Baffour Awuah and Partners sighted by DGN Online demanded that Sammy Gyamfi immediately retract his statement and apoliguse on the same platform he made it.

It warned that failure by the NDC communication officer to apologize means that he made the statement out of malice and appropriate action will be taken against him.

Find copy of the notice to Sammy Gyamfi below

By Vincent Kubi