Ghana Grabs Bronze In 200 Meters

Joseph Paul Amoah

TEAM GHANA has won yet another medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Ghana tasted glory in the finals of the 200 meters race, which was keenly contested for by top athletes.

Jospeh Paul Amoah finished third with a time of 20.49s to take home the bronze medal in Saturday’s race.

The Ghanaian sprinter, clearly, gave his all as he was eager and determined to win the ultimate (gold).

But Amoah eventually settled for bronze, as his best was not enough for him to overpower his opponents.

Jareem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, finished first with a games record time of 19.80s.

The second position was also taken by Zarhnel Hughes, who recorded his season best time of 20:12s.

Amoah, who finished third, was seen responding to cheers from the crowd after the ‘hot’ race.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Birmingham, United Kingdom