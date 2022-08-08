All Set For ‘Celebration Of His Grace Concert’

One of Ghana’s most sensational gospel music icons, Bernard Amankwah, is gearing up for this year’s edition of his annual event dubbed ‘Celebration of His Grace’ slated for September 25, 2022 at the National Theatre in Accra.

According to him, the ‘Celebration of His Grace’ concert has been designed to serve as a gospel musical platform for local gospel artistes and music fans to meet and celebrate Jesus Christ.

This year’s event, which is the 15th edition, is expected to provide the platform for Christians to have a fulfilled praise and worship time with their Creator.

An initiative put together by His Presence Ministry, the event is expected to attract Christians and gospel music lovers from all walks of life. It will feature some award-winning gospel acts including Empress Gifty, as well as some selected choir groups.

In a chat, Bernard Amankwah, the headline act said, “I am ready for this year’s event. Preparations started last year and with a number of things put in place, this year’s will be historic looking at the number of gospel acts on the bill.”

He promised Ghanaian gospel music fans that this year’s edition of the much awaited event will be different from the previous one.

This year’s ‘Celebration of His Grace’, he said, will be a unique experience for fans, adding that Ghanaians should come and experience an extraordinary gospel musical concert come September 25.

Gospel music fans who will attend the event should expect nothing but great performances from Bernard Amankwah as well as other gospel icons billed to rock the event.

According to him, this year’s edition is going to be more fun and enjoyable, urging gospel music lovers to be part of the excitement.

He, however, revealed that the event is aimed at creating an avenue for music fans to meet and interact with their favourite music icons and ministers of God.

It is also being organised to impart in the younger generation an upright way of life with God and also to encourage the youth to use their skills and talents to glorify God.

Bernard Amankwah, who has been in the music industry for the past two decades, urged gospel artistes in the country to use their music to educate their audiences about moral ways of life or values that could help them in their day to day activities.

Credited with several hit songs, he is, indeed, sure to get the Ghanaian audience to sing along to some of his popular songs such as ‘Presence’, ‘Presence II’, ‘Almighty’, ‘The Glory Has Come’, ‘Holy’, ‘Mercy Rescued Me’, among others he will perform at the event.

By George Clifford Owusu