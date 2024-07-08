Ghana Highway Authority To Mark 50 Years

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA), has announced its 50th Anniversary celebration with a commitment to continuously provide a reliable road network across the country.

In a statement issued and signed on Friday July 5, 2024 by its Chief Executive, Ing. Collins Donkor said the anniversary commemorates 5 decades of developing and maintaining Ghana’s road infrastructure since 1974.

“Since its inception in November 1974, the Ghana Highway Authority has been at the forefront of transforming Ghana’s transportation landscape with the responsibility for the administration, control, development, and maintenance of all Trunk Roads and related facilities in Ghana.”

It said over the past 50 years, the Authority has developed a robust Road network that has significantly contributed to the socio-economic growth of the country, facilitated trade, enhanced connectivity as well as promoted social cohesion thereby improving the quality of life for all Ghanaians.

It stated that the trunk road network has significantly expanded over the years growing from 3,147 km in 1937 to 10,000 kilometre by 1990 with only 750.4 kilometre representing 23%.

It however said that though the paved sections were mainly used for movement of raw materials to the port of Takoradi as well as for executive travels, the road network today, covers 15,360 km with 8,772.3km of paved section representing 62%. According to the Chief Executive, as the Authority celebrates its golden jubilee, it will continue to remain steadfast in its mission to provide safe, efficient, and reliable trunk Road networks.

It said the Authority as part of its vision will also continue to expand the national road network, integrate smart technologies to improve traffic management while adopting green construction practices to minimise environmental impact.

It indicated that the anniversary, themed: “Ghana Highway Authority @ 50 – Development and Maintenance of Quality Highways: Retrospect and Prospects,” would feature a series of activities that are expected to bring together past and present Heads of State, government officials, political leaders, former Chief Executives, industry stakeholders, and the general public to reflect on the Authority’s journey as well as discuss future funding opportunities.

By Samuel Boadi