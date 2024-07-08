NPP Loyal Ladies Storm Kaneshie With Campaign

NPP Loyal Ladies in action. Caption: Dakoa Newman exchanging pleasantries with constituents

The Greater Accra Chapter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Loyal Ladies stormed the Okaikwei South constituency with the MP for the area last Saturday with a campaign message dubbed: “Occupy Kaneshie.”

It was a strategy to rally support for the ruling party and MP Dakoa Newman, who is running for re-election on December 7.

The vote mobilization event, which commemorated the Loyal Ladies’ eighth anniversary, also featured free health insurance registration and renewal.

The Loyal Ladies members engaged traders and constituents on the importance of retaining the NPP on power by voting for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate and Dakoa Newman, the MP.

They were also seen carrying placards bearing campaign themes and Dr. Bawumia’s qualities.

Maa Ako, a street hawker at Kaneshie market, praised the incumbent MP in an interview with DAILY GUIDE for her years of hard work, which she claims is visible in the area.

“My two boys are beneficiaries of the Nana Addo government’s Free SHS scheme. Aside from benefiting from this policy, the MP provides us traders with startup capital to assist our businesses, which has gone to sustain our homes. She also supplies stationery to our children, among other things.

“I see no reason why we should vote her out because she has worked and is proud of her” she said.

MP Dakoa Newman told the media that upon taking office, she created the Okaikwei South Nkosuo Project as a transformational agenda to enhance the lives of her people through collaboration with the government and the private sector.

Some of the projects completed include contributing learning materials and furnishings to the Accra Metropolitan Directorates of the Ghana Education Service, donating laboratory equipment, and cooperating with the Rebecca Foundation and Huawei Ghana to provide ICT training to female students and traders.

She also mentioned the construction of a two-unit kindergarten block with ancillary facilities at Kaneshi 1 and 4, Numo School, a street lighting project, the commissioning of Astroturf Park, the construction of classroom blocks at Accra Wesley Girls High School, and periodic health screening exercises for constituents.

“Today’s Occupy Kaneshi Campaign is to engage with the people of Okaikwei on the good works of the NPP which also include some remarkable works I have done,” she stated.

She said with the enormous work done over the years as the MP, “Last election year I declared by getting 40,393 votes representing 60.82%. This year measuring the work done in the constituency I am targeting over 50,000 votes from my constituency”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke