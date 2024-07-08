40,906 Candidates Sit For BECE In WR

About 40, 906 final year students of the various Junior High Schools in the Western Region are writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which begins today.

Out of the number, 20,217 are females while 20, 682 are males. They are from 1,355 schools. The schools comprise 809 public ones and 546 private schools.

The Western Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service, Madam Betty Etroo disclosed that about 1,455 invigilators have been deployed at the 132 examination centres.

She reminded the students not to go to the examination halls with mobile phones or any foreign material.

“I am encouraging the students to finish well by keeping to their books or by studying hard. I know that their teachers have done their bit and it is now the turn of the students to prove themselves,” she indicated.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi