You Can’t Usurp My Powers – Daasebre Oduro

Daasebre Oduro Akenten II

Daasebre Oduro Akenten II, the Denkyira Nifahene of the Denkyira Traditional Council, has said that he remains the Denkyira Abuakwahene.

He accused Denkyira’s queen mother, Nana Ama Ayensua Saara III, of seeking to usurp his authority as the Abuakwahene.

During a news conference at his palace in Buabinso-Denkyira Abuakwa, the chief stated that the alleged conduct of the Denkyirahemaa in the traditional area had the potential to plunge many families into chieftaincy disputes.

According to him, without the divisional chiefs there will not be the Denkyira Traditional Council, highlighting the importance of the various divisions.

He claimed Nana Ama Ayensua Saara III was violating tradition by collecting “Boatie” (money and alcoholic beverages) from candidates for the Denkyira paramount stool.

Daasebre Oduro argued that the Abuakwahene and his Obaapanin should take the “Boatie” in accordance with Denkyira tradition and that anything short of that is in aberration of custom.

He declared that the division would no longer tolerate such aberration and demanded that Denkyira’s queen mother desist from her actions.

Daasebre Oduro Akenten II, who is the Acting President of the Denkyira Traditional Council, said any issue within the various divisions ought to be settled by the divisional chiefs and their elders until matters get out of hand.

According to him, the queen mother has relegated the division chiefs to the background, deciding matters and passing judgments without their input.

“This conduct of Denkyirahemaa in our various divisions is bringing a lot of acrimony at Abuakwa. I have 13 towns under me and three of them have troubles because of DenkyiraHemaa,” Daasebre Akenten II said.

He claimed that there were plans to illegally enstool the Kyekyewerehene for no apparent reason and blamed it on the queen mother.

He also accused the queen mother of blocking efforts to find a new paramount chief for Denkyira, saying that the monarchy has been without an occupier for 17 years.

The Acting President Of Denkyira Traditional Council however appealed to the Regional and National Traditional council as well as the Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs and the President of Ghana to quickly step in to address the impasse.

Ohemaa Reaction

The Denkyirahemaa, Nana Ama Ayensua Saara III, refuted the allegations and said they were unfounded.

Speaking through her spokesperson, Emmanuel Nana Kojo, the Denkyira queen mother said the Abuakwahene used the wrong forum to address his concerns.

According to the Denkyirahemaa’s spokesperson, the Regional House of Chiefs is the right forum to discuss and address issues on chieftaincy.

Nana Kojo, who is a legal practitioner, said Denkyirahemaa is not behind the swearing of the new Denkyira Kyekyewerehene on Monday, pointing out that the case is already in court.

He called on the public to disregard the allegation made by the Abuakwa chief that Denkyirahemaa was dabbling in politics.

From Samuel Manu, Obuasi