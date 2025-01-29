Ghana Manchester United supporters club commissions borehole for Baglo community

Sammy Annim, President of the Ghana Manchester United Supporters Club, has spearheaded the commissioning of a mechanized borehole for the Baglo community in the Oti Region.

The initiative, supported by the Chief of Baglo and the General Manager of Honeysuckle Pub & Restaurant, aims to address the community’s pressing need for clean and reliable water.

The borehole is expected to benefit both the residents of Baglo and security personnel stationed at the Baglo border post.

During the commissioning ceremony, Sammy Annim emphasized the importance of giving back to communities in need.

The Chief of Baglo expressed profound gratitude, highlighting the project’s significance in improving the livelihoods of his people.

This philanthropic act by the Manchester United Supporters Club and its collaborators has been widely lauded as a step towards addressing water challenges in rural Ghana.

Source: Christopher Agbodo Ranson/Virgin Blogger