Prof Samuel Kaba Akoriyea Is New GHS Boss

Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea (L) receiving the handing-over notes from Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea as the new Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Prof. Akoriyea succeeds Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye who is celebrated for his leadership, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Dr. Kuma-Aboagye’s leadership, Ghana became one of Africa’s most proactive nations in managing the pandemic, implementing mass testing, aggressive contact tracing, and timely policy interventions. His efforts resulted in one of the lowest fatality rates in the region.

At his handing-over ceremony, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye expressed gratitude to his colleagues and urged them to support Prof. Akoriyea, emphasizing teamwork.

Prof. Akoriyea expressed his commitment to advancing the government’s health priorities as outlined in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto.

He also emphasized his dedication to improving the country’s healthcare system by focusing on the implementation of key initiatives aimed at enhancing access to quality health services.

He acknowledged the critical role of the Ghana Health Service in achieving the government’s health goals and pledged to ensure effective delivery of health services to the people.

Prof. Akoriyea’s appointment marks the beginning of a new era, with high expectations to continue advancing Ghana’s healthcare system based on the strong foundation laid by Dr. Kuma-Aboagye.

A Daily Guide Report