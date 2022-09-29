Ghana Medical Association Endorses Verna Water

Dr. Frank Serebour

THE GHANA Medical Association (GMA) has endorsed Verna Mineral Water as one of the best packaged water products in Ghana.

This was after their recent facility tour of Twellium Industrial Company Limited, producers of Verna Mineral Water.

The National President, Dr. Frank Serebour, together with the executives of the association, pointed out three things that make the products stand out.

These include the highly efficient technology; production and quality control standards as well as professional, competent and committed staff.

Dr. Serebour reiterated that Verna Mineral Water was safe for all to drink, hence GMA’s decision to go into partnership with Twellium Industrial Company Limited.

“After our tour of the facility, we can confidently say that indeed Verna Mineral Water ranks amongst the best and safest bottled water on the market, and this is why we have made a conscious effort to partner them,” he stressed.

He also called on the general public to accept Verna Mineral Water as one of the safest drinking water.

Verna Mineral Water was recognised as Water of the Year at the Ghana Beverage Awards 2021; Product of the Year by Ghana Manufacturing Awards in 2019; Safest Water of the Year at the Ghana National Medical Excellence Awards 2020.

Twellium Industrial Company Limited has also received certifications from the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP), all attesting to the quality of the Verna brand conforming to the world-class standards of safety and premium quality.