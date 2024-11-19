Ghana Miss AFCON 2025

Otto Addo

Ghana ended their dismal 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign on a wrong footing with a 2-1 loss to Niger in Accra yesterday.

The defeat marks Ghana’s first in the championship in more than a decade.

Sadly, it cemented the Black Stars’ position at the bottom of Group F, marking a historic low in Ghana’s football history as they failed to secure a single win in the six-match series.

Head coach Otto Addo offered opportunity to debutants Isaac Afful, Nathaniel Adjei, and Terry Yegbe.

Ghana U20 star Jerry Afriyie and Heart of Lions captain Ebenezer Abban also made their senior team debuts during the match.

Niger drew first blood in the 22nd minute when TP Mazembe midfielder Ousseini Badamassi capitalised on a corner kick to head the ball into the net.

Ghana cancelled the lead in the 67th minute through debutant Afriyie, who expertly converted a cross from Ernest Nuamah.

Mohammed Kudus came close to scoring with a free kick that struck the woodwork, Niger restored their lead in stoppage time when defender Oumar Sako scored from a free-kick delivery.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum