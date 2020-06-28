Ghana Mission To UN To Resume Work

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Ghana Mission to the United Nations and the Consulate General is expected to partially resume work on July 1, 2020.

The Consul General, Prof Samuel K. Amoako, made this known in a statement.

According to the statement, in line with the New York State’s Covid19 preventive protocols, there have measures put in place at the Consulate to prevent the spread of the virus.

It says the Consulate will provide only online postal visa service to the public.

“Counter or in-person visa services are hereby suspended until further notice. All applications are to be completed online and mailed to the Consulate together with supporting the documents and appropriate fees,” it added.

It noted that for passport applications, the Consulate will limit in-person visits for bio-data capturing to applicants who have appointments for that day only.

It urged that all visitors, clients or applicants honoring their appointments should wear face masks, social distancing, among others.

By Melvin Tarlue