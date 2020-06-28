Gov’t Procures 2.2m Face Masks For JHS

Government says it has procured 2.2 million face masks to be distributed to Junior High Schools (JHSs) nationwide.

The masks are to be distributed to final year JHS students and non-teaching staff as school resume on Monday, June 29, 2020.

All final year JHS students, the President says, will resume school on Monday and will be in school for 11 weeks and use a week to prepare for exams.

According to him, “we have procured and distributed 45,000 Veronica buckets, 90,000 gallons of liquid soap, 90,000 rolls of tissue paper, 40,000 thermometer guns, 750,000 pieces of 200 mils sanitizers, and 2.2 million reusable face masks i.e three per person, all with the intent of guaranteeing the safety of the students, teaching and non-teaching staff,” he said.

By Melvin Tarlue