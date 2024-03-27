Ghana Movie Awards Will Host Two Major Ceremonies In 2024- Fred Nuamah

Fred Nuamah

Organizers of the Ghana Movie Awards have announced plans to hold two separate award ceremonies in 2024, to make a triumphant return after the absence of the event in 2022 and 2023.

Fred Nuamah, CEO of the Ghana Movie Awards, revealed this exciting development in a recent interview.

The first event is scheduled to take place in July 2024, serving as a makeup for the missed editions in 2022 and 2023.

Following this, the traditional Ghana Movie Awards ceremony for the year 2024 will be held in December.

Nuamah expressed pride in the decision to host two major events, stating, “For reasons beyond our control, we could not come up with the last two events. However, we will return uniquely.”

He emphasized the significance of the Ghana Movie Awards in recognizing excellence in the country’s motion picture industry and highlighted the opportunity it provides for African filmmakers to showcase their work to a global audience.

The Ghana Movie Awards scheme, organized by GP Productions and its partners, aims to reward outstanding contributions to the country’s film industry while also celebrating the rich storytelling heritage of Africa.

Fred Nuamah’s announcement signals a renewed commitment to honouring talent and creativity within the African film community.

With two major events on the horizon, the Ghana Movie Awards is poised to make a significant impact in 2024 and beyond.