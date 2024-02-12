‘Ghana Music Awards Not Our Target’

Daughters Of Glorious Jesus

One of Ghana’s creative gospel music group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, who shot her way into the music scene in 1989, says it is focused on making music to change lives rather than winning awards.

The group made up of Cynthia Appiadu, Edna Sarpong and Monica Owusu Ansah revealed that it has never filed nomination for the Ghana Music Awards (GMA).

According to the members, their focus now is to make a difference in the lives of many who want to know and follow the principles of Christ.

They have been consistent with their musical works and making sure that the relationship they have established with their admirers and other gospel music lovers remained cemented.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, they said winning awards is not their ultimate aim as gospel ministers; instead, preaching God’s word through music to change people’s lives remains their major goal.

The soft spoken musicians said they wanted to use music to promote the teachings of Christ, adding “We’re not interested in picking forms for the VGMA because we are more focused on winning souls than the awards. Our calling is a unique one, and we don’t want to be distracted or deviate.”

They however, revealed that they have been accumulating awards from all over the world in different award schemes without filing for nominations.

The trio further indicated that they are inspired by the testimonies of how people’s lives have been transformed through their songs.

They recounted how their song “Nea Yehu Yi” saved a man who was declared dead due to the failure of doctors to identify his ailment and its cause.

Such testimonies, they said, encourage them to do more exploits to glorify the Lord.

All three of the members are married and are Christians who worship as Charismatics.

They attributed their success to God and support from their husbands.

The trio have also in many ways mentioned the Ministers of God, Bishop Akwasi Asare Bediako, Rev. Akwasi Amoako and his wife as the key people who mentored them and even named their group.

Some of their hit songs include Odo Ben Ni, Ene Manya Enigye, Yewo Yesu Bi, Yesu Fata Ayeyi, Aseda Ben, Onokwafo Nyame, Yesu Fata Ayeyi, Yewo Yesu Bi, Hwan Koraa Na Ote Se Wo, Ahintabea, Onyame Wo Ho, Meda W’oase, And Osaberima Kese, among others.